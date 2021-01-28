Guest editorial: Biden vaccine plan on pace to hit targets

Biden’s team is taking many additional steps that should improve this rollout. He plans to ask Congress for $20 billion to offer shots at more stadiums and pharmacies, provide mobile vaccine operations, and hire more health care workers to speed the process. He aims to buy hundreds of millions more doses as they become available, to ensure not only that everyone gets vaccinated this time, but that more shots are available if boosters turn out to be needed down the road. He also intends to order up syringes capable of drawing extra doses from vaccine vials and to encourage suppliers to shrink minimum shipment sizes so that rural hospitals aren’t left to discard surplus doses.

The new president’s next priority should be addressing the national anxiety about vaccines. On one hand, many Americans are worried about when they’ll be able get their shots. They need to be given a clearer idea of when they’ll be eligible and better guidance about how to make appointments — a process that in many states has proved baffling. Biden’s team must get state health officials the information and support they need to get these messages out.