Guest editorial: Bipartisanship to the rescue

His is the style that used to dominate the House and the Senate, of course. American government is meant to function by compromise with lawmakers looking for partners across the aisle to hammer out deals. At least that was how it used to work before cooperating with anyone from the other party to accomplish anything became poison in Washington.

For at least four years, the need for a federal infrastructure bill has seemed like an obvious, logical place to begin rebuilding a bipartisan way of doing business. With every deteriorating bridge that had to be closed down, every study on the dangers of ancient lead-lined water pipes, and every failing dam, it seemed that it should have been a cinch to sell a large-scale federal reinvestment in the nation's infrastructure regardless of whether that long-neglected infrastructure was in a blue state or a red state.

And yet, after Biden pitched his massive initial $2 trillion plan, the prospect of working out a bipartisan compromise on the issue looked dim. He looked for partners among Republican senators and fended off complaints from those in his own party that doing so was nothing but a waste of time.