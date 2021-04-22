Guest editorial: Chauvin verdict no exoneration of legal system

Those demonstrations focused Americans’ attention on the racial inequities that endured decades after the end of racist laws meant to hold Black people apart and below white society. Some of those protests turned gratuitously violent, but that tragedy takes nothing away from the self-evident truths that have always been in front of our noses yet are too often ignored — that even though we profess that all men are created equal, we have built a society that dispenses unequal treatment by race and by class, especially in encounters with police.

Chauvin’s attorneys argued that the judge’s decision not to lock the jury away during the course of the trial was a fatal flaw that tainted the proceedings. But there was no indication that the fairness of the trial was undermined by an awareness of the world in which it took place. For too many years, denying the real world and the real conditions in which many Americans live and interact with police has not protected justice but has, in fact, brought us its opposite.

What was on trial was not merely one officer but the entire U.S. legal system and its ability to deliver equal justice in a nation built in part on the subjugation of Black people.