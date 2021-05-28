Guest editorial: Congress must act on wildfire prevention funds

The federal government has a lot to answer for, given that it owns nearly 58% of California's 33 million acres of forest. The state itself owns just 3%. The remainder is owned by private individuals, companies and Native American groups.

In 2018, the U.S. Forest Service reported that 99% of its forest lands were at a high risk of dangerous wildfires, but it was utilizing controlled burns to reduce the fire risk on only 1% of its lands.

The inaction stems from disagreement on the best course of action.

President Donald Trump didn't help matters when, during his 2020 campaign, he said, "I see again the forest fires are starting. ... You gotta clean your floors, you gotta clean your forests — there are many, many years of leaves and broken trees and they're like, like, so flammable, you touch them and it goes up. Maybe we're just going to have to make them pay for it because they don't listen to us."

And while fire experts roundly dismissed Trump's approach, Democrats were split on the merits of using prescribed fires to preemptively burn off excess vegetation that can fuel massive wildfires.