Guest Editorial: Dump COVID vaccine religious exemptions. There is no Church of Moderna Disbelievers

Editor’s note: This editorial was written by the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times. Guest editorials in this space are intended to provide our readers with a sampling of opinion from other publications and do not necessarily represent the views of the Mid-Valley Media editorial board.

What is a COVID-19 vaccine mandate worth if it includes exemptions for “sincerely held religious beliefs”? Very little, if anything at all.

If the definition of religious beliefs were contained to major, established religions, there would basically be no exemptions because no major religion bans vaccination against COVID-19 or other diseases. In fact, leaders of many large congregations have been telling their flocks during the pandemic, “Don’t look to me for a religious excuse.”

And the wording “sincerely held,” which many employers have included in their mandates, doesn’t guard against the anti-vax sentiments of employees who might have recently formed their own Church of Moderna Disbelievers. Who can see into a person’s sincerity, even if their claim seems like a hastily and conveniently adopted spirituality that calls for letting COVID-19 run its course of illness and death?