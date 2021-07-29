Guest Editorial: Officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6 have a dire warning for America

These officers from the Capitol Police and the Washington, D.C., police department are heroes. They defended the temple of American democracy as crazed supporters of President Donald Trump besieged the complex, seeking to disrupt a joint session of Congress meeting to certify Joe Biden’s election. It was the only time the Capitol had been overrun since a British invasion during the War of 1812.

Much more detail about the attack will be revealed as the select committee examines the causes of the Capitol riot, as well as the security vulnerabilities it exposed and the delayed response of the other police and armed forces who eventually arrived to help. But it is difficult to imagine testimony more compelling, vivid and frightening than the accounts of the officers who put their lives on the line to prevent an even greater calamity than the deaths of five people, including one officer. We now know that numerous leaders, including Vice President Mike Pence, would surely have been beaten or even killed if quick-thinking officers had not kept them from harm.