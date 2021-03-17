Guest editorial: Pope Francis' visit to Iraq shows leadership

But this pope does not go for nice and is not himself particularly “nice.”

This pope is a bulldozer of a man, who believes in the radical change made possible by the mercy of Jesus of Nazareth.

So, Pope Francis went to one of the most war-torn places on earth — with some of the worst ethnic and tribal rivalries ever (in 2017, the State Department said the Islamic State engaged in genocide against the country’s Yazidis and other minority groups) and one of the oldest and most persecuted Catholic populations — to preach. He went to Iraq to give the message of reconciliation, coexistence and love.

The pope visited four cities, including Mosul, the former ISIS fortress where churches were destroyed.

He walked among the ruins.

He said Mass in the open air where bombs fell and bullets flew for so long.

He reached out to the broken and oppressed of a land he called “martyred.”

And the dispossessed reached back toward him, in large crowds and at risk to themselves.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.