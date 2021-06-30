Guest editorial: What do press conferences actually prove?

Also, the president sometimes seems old because he is old. He is 78 — 16 years older than Ike when he came to office. Biden is not trying to hide it. So what?

Franklin D. Roosevelt could not walk. But he could think, speak, deal and lead.

The problem is not Biden or his age. It is what the presidential press conference has become.

It has turned into a shout fest of "gotchas" and repeated, ad nauseam, questions designed to make the questioner look smart and tough and the commander in chief dumb.

What actually happens in these pressers is that the reporter often looks rude and obnoxious and the president looks ill-tempered and thin-skinned.

Biden lost his cool with a CNN reporter at the end of his post-Putin summit press conference. It was a hot day. Everyone had already asked the same question three times each. And the reporter did seem to be both opining and putting words in Biden's mouth.

We are a long way from John F. Kennedy's master class in press conferences. He and the press sparred, but there was respect on both sides, and wit — almost all of it JFK's.

But, even in those days, we didn't learn much. These are propaganda turns for a president.