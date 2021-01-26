Gyms can partially reopen under new COVID-19 rule

Gyms can reopen under tight guidelines to control COVID-19 infections, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday.

The new rules for "indoor recreation" were included in an update of county risk levels.

There was little movement among counties from their risk levels two weeks ago. Nearly all of the state's most populous counties were among the 26 that remained in the extreme risk category.

Under the four-tier risk ratings, counties are assigned a level based on COVID-19 spread: lower, moderate, high or extreme. As the levels go up, more health and safety measures, along with business and activity restrictions, are required.

Tillamook County was the big mover, dropping from extreme risk all the way to lower risk. Curry County went from moderate to lower. Grant rose from lower to moderate risk. All other counties remained in the current status.

The levels will be in place from Friday through Feb. 11, with the next revision announced Feb. 9

Brown said the state will issue new guidelines allowing for indoor activities that were previously banned in extreme risk counties.