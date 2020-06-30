Hall named editor of GT, DH

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bennett Hall has been named the editor of the Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald.

He also will supervise the Lebanon Express and the Philomath Express. All four newspapers are part of the Mid-Valley Media Group owned by Lee Enterprises.

Hall, 60, joined the Gazette-Times staff in 1996 and has been the interim managing editor of the Mid-Valley Media Group for the last four months.

“In more than 20 years of covering the news here in the mid-Willamette Valley, it’s been my privilege to work with a lot of talented reporters, photographers and editors,” Hall said.

“Serving in an interim editor capacity over the last several months, I’ve been continually impressed with the passion and dedication of the journalists in our newsroom as they’ve scrambled to keep pace with the rapid-fire developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the burgeoning Black Lives Matter movement and other stories. We’ll do our best to keep bringing you the news of our region every day,” he added.

Hall succeeds Cory Frye, who had led the newsroom starting in November.

Frye suffered a stroke in March and resigned from his position in mid-June due to health concerns.