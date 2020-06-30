Hall named editor of GT, DH

Bennett Hall has been named the editor of the Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald.
He also will supervise the Lebanon Express and the Philomath Express. All four newspapers are part of the Mid-Valley Media Group owned by Lee Enterprises.
Hall, 60, joined the Gazette-Times staff in 1996 and has been the interim managing editor of the Mid-Valley Media Group for the last four months.
“In more than 20 years of covering the news here in the mid-Willamette Valley, it’s been my privilege to work with a lot of talented reporters, photographers and editors,” Hall said.
“Serving in an interim editor capacity over the last several months, I’ve been continually impressed with the passion and dedication of the journalists in our newsroom as they’ve scrambled to keep pace with the rapid-fire developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the burgeoning Black Lives Matter movement and other stories. We’ll do our best to keep bringing you the news of our region every day,” he added.
Hall succeeds Cory Frye, who had led the newsroom starting in November.
Frye suffered a stroke in March and resigned from his position in mid-June due to health concerns.
Hall joined the Corvallis staff as a copy editor after stints at Willamette Week in Portland, the Memphis Business Journal and the Business News in Eugene.
At the Gazette-Times, Hall switched to reporting and rose through the ranks to become the newspaper’s business editor and then its special projects editor. In the latter role, Hall’s in-depth articles helped change Oregon’s rental housing laws, creating more protection for tenants.
Hall was a longtime member of the Gazette-Times editorial board and now is a member of the combined editorial board of the Corvallis and Albany papers.
Shanna Cannon, Lee’s Northwest regional publisher, noted Hall’s rich history of reporting in the Willamette Valley.
“Bennett inspires confidence and he has a steadying calmness that his colleagues have benefited from for years," Cannon said. "I’ve watched Bennett be a coach, a mentor and a problem solver. All are leadership qualities he will bring with him to this new position. He’s a journalist, one who prides himself on getting the story right, asking the tough questions and thoughtfully approaching every challenge."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.