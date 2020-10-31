Halloween and Harvest Events (Oct. 31)

Today
Hayrides, corn maze, hay pyramid, slide, children's games, doughnuts and cider, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Davis Family Farms, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Admission: $4.50, which covers the ride to the pumpkin patch; pumpkins can be purchased for an additional fee. Those who want to skip the ride are invited to choose their pumpkins on the front lawn. Visitors are asked to dress for the weather and wear masks.
"Boo Bash in a Bag," 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive. Bags of tricks, treats, Halloween-themed activities and games for ages 4 to 10. Extra surprises for those who come in costume and participate in the photo booth activity. Registration: https://bit.ly/31fhwcb.
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bose Family Farm, 35765 Cyrus Road NE, Albany.
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue at Northeast Highway 20, Corvallis. For children and families. Admission is $5, and free for those age 3 or under.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Melon Shack.
Halloween on Main and Grant, outdoors, 767 S. Main St., Lebanon. The usual downtown trick-or-treat event is canceled. Instead, performances by two local dance groups are scheduled: the Hocus Pokie Dancers at 11 a.m. and noon, and the Gypsy Spirit Dancers at 1 and 2 p.m. No admission; reservations: https://lebanondowntownassociation.com/events-programs.
“Snuggles: Blue Moon Halloween Pop-Up Art Exorcism,” 1 to 5 p.m., 1460 NW 15th St., Corvallis. Work by multidisciplinary artist Johnny Beaver will be displayed outside in a large driveway space, weather permitting. If it is inclement, paintings will be inside a large, open double garage, presented loggia style. A collection of new visual works all created over the summer. Strict social distancing; masks required and provided free along with hand sanitizer. No admission.
Kids' Runaway Express, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Santiam Excursion Trains, 730 S. Third St., Lebanon. Train ride including a movie station, popcorn and other treats. Prices and other information: https://bit.ly/3598ilg9.
Drive-Through COVID-19-Safe Halloween for Local Youth, 3 to 7 p.m., Solar Building, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. The Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis will host a safe drive-through Halloween opportunity for the youth of local families. Costumes are encouraged. At the end of the Halloween-themed tunnel show, a Halloween bag of prepackaged treats will be provided for each youth between the ages of 1 and 15. Volunteers will wear masks and gloves. Those attending cannot leave their cars at any time during the event. Face coverings must be worn when vehicle windows are open. Occupants of each vehicle must be members of the same household or living unit. No motorcycles or bicycles. No food or drink offered other than the bag of treats; no restrooms will be available; a hand sanitizing station and extra masks will be available. No admission. Registration: www.eventbrite.com/e/rotarys-drive-thru-trick-or-treat-tunnel-tickets-125213881089.
"Trick or Treat Cruise-Thru," 3 to 6 p.m., Bryant Park, 801 Bryant Way SW, Albany. Ages 1 to 15 can trick or treat from the safety of a car. Wear a costume. Candy, goodies, spooktacular decorations. Registration: 541-917-7777 or cityofalbany.net/parks/events, by 5 p.m. Oct. 26.
Whiteside Family Films presents "Casper," 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free popcorn and goodie bags. State guidelines of social distancing, disinfection and personal protective equipment are followed; masks are required. Free for those age 12 or under. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2G9abRA.
"Trunk or Treat," 5 to 8 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. The event will follow all COVID-19 mandates. The cars will all be decorated for Halloween. Information: 541-926-5291.
"Boo Thru Trick or Treat Street," 5:30 to 7 p.m., parking lot, Boys & Girls Club of Sweet Home, 880 18th Ave. Church members will be spaced out along the parking lot route to hand out candy. Free hot chocolate. All ages.
Cascade Halloween Display, 6 to 9 p.m., 312 E. Sherman St., Lebanon. Mayor Paul Aziz has his Halloween lights and singing pumpkins going strong. Candy chute this night only.
Albany Civic Theater Halloween radio show, 7 p.m., online. ACT regulars have recorded "An Evening with Edgar Allen Poe" as an old-style radio show. The one-time event will include six of Poe's short stories as adapted by Johanna Spencer. Free; donations accepted. Check the ACT Facebook page.
Haunted house, 7 p.m. to midnight, Morningstar Grange Hall, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Albany. Visitors will be asked to take a number on arrival, then come in to begin their tour after their number flashes in the window. Masks are required; limit of four people per group; groups must stay at least 6 feet apart. Admission is $5 per person, cash or card; a percentage of fees will go to local food banks and other charities; no donations of canned goods.
Monteith House Historical Society Ghost Walk tours, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45 p.m., downtown and Monteith historic districts, Albany. Replaces the Trolley of Terror haunted house tours, canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Guides bearing lanterns will regale visitors with spooky tales of some of Albany’s reportedly haunted homes. The tours will begin and end at the Monteith House. Tours are by appointment only and for groups sheltering in place together, up to 10 people. Cost is $10 per group, payable at the beginning of the tour. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. Reservations: call or text 541-220-0421, or email info@monteithhouse.org.
Haunted maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., the Melon Shack. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $14.
