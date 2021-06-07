Halsey bakery cited for COVID-19 violations

A Halsey bakery owner has been fined $9,000 by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration for COVID-19 violations.

According to a news release issued by Oregon OSHA on Monday, Loretta Birky of Country Bakery, 26615 Peoria Road, willfully did not ensure face coverings were worn inside the bakery.

A serious violation was also committed by not posting the required “COVID-19 Hazards Poster” for workers to see.

The citation has not been appealed, but the order is not final.

Birky, contacted Monday afternoon by phone, declined comment regarding the penalty.

Ongoing refusals to correct violations and come into compliance with workplace health and safety standards can lead to additional higher penalties, according to the Oregon OSHA news release.

The fine for Birky and Country Bakery is only the fourth COVID-19 Oregon OSHA penalty for a mid-Willamette Valley business or organization, and just the second to include a willful violation.

All four of the previous penalties have come from Linn County. Benton County has had zero such fines, according to OHA data.