Hand sanitizer, toilet paper and other items flying off shelves due to coronavirus

The store actually had a surplus of toilet paper at the start of the week. Six pallets of it that were supposed to be shipped to a different IGA location were mistakenly sent to the North Albany store last month. And they kept it as overstock.

But even that wasn’t enough to keep the shelves full once news broke Wednesday that two cases of the virus had been confirmed in Lebanon. McKissick said that there was a line of customers waiting when his store opened at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

While consumers are stocking up with items that are necessary while the virus is on the upswing, that can simultaneously create a scarcity of those items down the road when stores are unable to offer them. It also creates the potential for “burnout” as the outbreak continues, according to Charlie Fautin, deputy administrator at the Benton County Health Department.

“To me it’s a matter of taking a deep breath and taking the long view,” Fautin said. “That does not diminish the immediate threat — don’t take that any less seriously. But don’t spend all of the concern and energy so furiously now that you’re not able to maintain vigilance and caution and hygiene and those protections for the longer term.”