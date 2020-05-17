Hard-living Harry was true to his ways to the very end

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For most of his life, Harry Truman was the kind of guy acquaintances gossiped about. Then he became world famous in the months before he died in the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens.

The cranky, colorful old man who became a media celebrity by refusing to leave his lodge within spitting distance of the volcano has become a popular hero.

Harry R. Truman was 84 when he died, but his fame only came in the last couple of months of his life.

Not that his earlier years were dull. Truman got mixed up in bootlegging during Prohibition. In 1926, he abruptly closed a service station in Chehalis and took his first wife and daughter to the backcountry wilderness of Spirit Lake. He built a lodge and settled in, catering to tourists.

People said Truman could talk faster than anyone and dance all night with pretty girls. And he never, never backed down to anyone, except his third wife, Eddie.

Reporters who got to know him in the months before his death seldom failed to describe him as "crusty" or "cantankerous," though people who knew him better weren't always so polite in their descriptions.