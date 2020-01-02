Hargrove gets life sentence

Flinn said because Hargrove will be appealing his conviction, he had asked his client not to speak in the hearing.

Matusko read some statements on the sentencing into the court record, including one from Michelle Chavez, Hargrove’s married former lover. Prosecutors argued Hargrove killed Repkina in an attempt to please Chavez, who had asked Hargrove to choose between Repkina and herself.

Chavez, formerly of Albany, said in trial she never wanted Repkina dead. In her statement, Chavez said she mourns Repkina’s death and all the experiences Repkina will miss out on because of her death.

“No one deserves what he did to her,” Chavez wrote.

Chavez, who moved to Watertown, New York, after Hargrove’s arrest, also talked about the impact the incident had on her: she can no longer walk down the street in Corvallis, where she used to work and socialize, without people seeing her as a monster.

“Because of him I will never get my life back,” she said.

Matusko also read a brief statement from Anton Repkina, Anna Repkina’s brother. He said for him and his parents his sister’s death was a tremendous loss, and they are all at a loss for anything to say about it.

“The murder doesn’t deserve any words from us,” he said.

Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.

