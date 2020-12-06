Harrisburg has highest per capita COVID-19 caseload in mid-valley

Albany has had the most COVID-19 cases during the pandemic of any community in Linn and Benton counties, but Harrisburg has had the most cases per capita, according to Sunday ZIP code data from the Oregon Health Authority.

Harrisburg has seen 100 COVID-19 cases, or 2,078.1 instances per 100,000 residents. In three weeks, the small town’s caseload has nearly doubled, growing by 48 instances of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The next highest per capita rate is Tangent, which has 30 cases, or 1,790 per 100,000 population.

Albany has experienced a total of 869 COVID-19 cases. ZIP code 97322 has 509 of those (1,495.3 instances per 100,000), while ZIP code 97321, which includes Millersburg, has had 360 (1,444.2 per 100,000).

Corvallis has had 629 cases during the pandemic. ZIP code 97330, which includes Adair Village, has had 390 (940.3 per 100,000), while 97333 has had 204 (954.3 per 100,000). The Oregon State University campus ZIP code, 97331, has seen 35 cases (1453.5 per 100,000), a figure that has only increased in small increments since students arrived back in dormitories.

The Lebanon area has had 410 instances of the illness (1432.9 per 100,000), while the Sweet Home region has had 109 cases (803.4 per 100,000.)

In other area cities: Philomath has had 77 cases (931 per 100,000); Jefferson has had 67 (1195.6 per 100,000); Scio has had 51 cases (968.5 per 100,000); Halsey has had 25 (1538.5 per 100,000); Monroe has had 22 cases (737 per 100,000); Brownsville has had 19 (661.8 per 100,000); Lyons has had 16 cases (621.1 per 100,000); Alsea has had 11 (976.9 per 100,000); and Mill City has had 11 cases of COVID-19 (489.1 per 100,000).

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.