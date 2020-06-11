Harrisburg, Junction City shooting suspect apprehended in Eugene

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Authorities have apprehended a man who was wanted in connection to shootings in Harrisburg and Junction City.

Victor Burgoyne, 44, was located at a Eugene residence at about 10:24 p.m. Wednesday night and arrested after a short vehicle pursuit, according to a news release from the Junction City Police Department.

The chase ended with Burgoyne leaving the roadway and coming to a stop in some blackberry bushes near Highway 99E just south of the Beltline Highway. He was transported to a local hospital.

Burgoyne is alleged to have fired a shot into a residence in Junction City at 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday in an attempt to kill a friend of his girlfriend. At 11:01 p.m. Tuesday, police say he fired several rounds into the front of his girlfriend’s parents’ house in Harrisburg and threatened to kill various friends and family members if she did not agree to meet him.

No one was injured in either shooting incident, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, the Junction City Police Department received tips from alert community members throughout the day on Burgoyne’s activities. Eventually, authorities determined his exact location.

The Eugene Police Department, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police and the Junction City Police Department combined resources to apprehend Burgoyne as he left the residence, the JCPD news release states.

Kyle Odegard

