Harrisburg, Junction City shooting suspect killed himself during pursuit

A man who was wanted in connection to shootings in Harrisburg and Junction City committed killed himself just as he was about to be apprehended by authorities during a vehicle pursuit, according to police agencies.

Victor Burgoyne, 44, was located at a Eugene residence at about 10:24 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Junction City Police Department.

When he left the residence, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and Burgoyne fled the scene, according to the Eugene Police Department.

Lane County Sheriff’s Office deployed spike strips near Highway 99 and the Beltline Highway. Burgoyne stopped the vehicle in the middle of the roadway a short distance away and shot himself while officers were arriving in their automobiles. Burgoyne’s vehicle veered off the roadway and came to a stop in the area of Highway 99N and McDougal Street, an EPD news release states.

Burgoyne was later transported to a local hospital where he was declared deceased.