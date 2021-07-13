 Skip to main content
Harrisburg man arrested for suspected child sex crimes
breaking

Compton Mug

Terrence Raymond Compton

A Harrisburg man is in custody on allegations of attempting to engage in sex acts with a minor.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Terrence Raymond Compton, 58, was chatting online with a 14-year-old girl who was actually a detective with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office posing as a minor. Police say Compton took steps to meet with the minor for sexual encounters even after the child's age was revealed to him.

Compton was arrested on Monday after police say he showed up for an arranged meeting with the minor. He was lodged on suggested charges of luring a minor and sexual corruption of a child.

