Harrisburg man charged with Lebanon sex crimes

A Harrisburg man has been charged with two counts of first-degree sex abuse and one count of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Patrick Aubrey Glenn, 55, was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Judge David Delsman set Glenn’s bail at $100,000, as requested by prosecutor Jessica Cooney.

According to court paperwork, the crimes allegedly occurred between 2009 and 2011, and the victim was a girl under the age of 14.

The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.

Glenn’s next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10.

Kyle Odegard

