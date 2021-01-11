Harrisburg man charged with sex crimes against two girls

A Harrisburg man was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon with eight sex crimes against two girls.

Brian Douglas Nelson, 37, was accused of four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and four counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

The accusers in the case are both under the age of 12.

The crimes allegedly occurred between 2014 and Jan 4 of this year, according to the charging document, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Nelson has no significant criminal history in Oregon.

Oregon’s online court database did not have a defense attorney or bail amount listed for Nelson on Monday afternoon, immediately following his initial court appearance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0