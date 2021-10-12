Harrisburg man dies in Lane County car crash

A Harrisburg man died following a car crash in Lane County on Monday night.

At about 8:48 p.m. Monday, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash that was blocking Highway 126E near Leaburg at milepost 19, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.

Nathan Lee Langan, 29, was traveling westbound on Highway 126E when he crossed into oncoming traffic, police said. Langan was operating a Toyota 4-Runner and struck an eastbound Ford F350 Pickup operated by Richard Edwin Andrews, 42, of Blue River.

Langan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead, and Andrews sustained minor injuries.

Highway 126E was closed for about three hours. Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and Mckenzie Fire assisted OSP.

