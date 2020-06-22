Harrisburg teacher under fire for photo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Harrisburg High School teacher allegedly posted an image to social media that has drawn criticism in the community.

Misty Bisby, an English teacher at the school, came under fire last week after a photo was posted on social media that appeared to show her using profane language in regard to law enforcement.

In the photo, a woman, reportedly Bisby, sits in a restaurant and faces the camera. In the background is what appears to be a Linn County Sheriff's Office deputy ordering food at the restaurant's counter.

Using filters provided by the social media platform, the person who posted the photo added a "Black Lives Matter" sticker to the image, circled the deputy and wrote "F*** the police" without censoring the statement.

"To our Harrisburg community and families, we are aware of the recent post on Facebook regarding one of our school district employees," a statement on the Harrisburg High School Facebook page read. "The administration is aware of this situation. This is a personnel issue and will be handled accordingly."

That statement appeared over the weekend but has since been deleted. It also appears both the Harrisburg School District and Harrisburg High School Facebook pages have been deleted as well.

Several calls to the district requesting comment and clarification have not been returned. It is unknown whether or not Bisby is still an employee of the district or if any action has been taken.

