Harrisburg's reverse parade a creative solution for odd times

HARRISBURG – The Fourth of July in this small town is typically a big deal, with a parade, fireworks and other events attracting thousands of people. But nothing’s typical during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Harrisburg residents adapted on Saturday with a “reverse parade.” The classic cars, ponies and floats that are normally included were still part of the parade. They just happened to be parked at homes decorated patriotically for Independence Day, and locals and visitors drove past to view them.
“You make the best out of it. You make lemonade,” said Lori McKay, a 1987 graduate of Harrisburg High School. McKay, now of Veneta, took part in the reverse parade at her childhood home with her mother, Betty Britton.
“I’ve lived in Harrisburg all my life and I’ve done the parade every year,” Britton said, and she wasn’t going to stop now. Her family’s parade float was parked out front and the duo enthusiastically waved to motorists.
Britton said she normally has about 50 family members at her house for Independence Day, but she kept the gathering to under 10 this year.
Phyllis Watson, 76, has lived in Harrisburg since 1970, and said the Fourth of July always acts as a sort of family reunion for the entire town. Class reunions for Harrisburg High School are usually planned around the holiday.
“I hope this (pandemic) is over before next year,” she said.
Watson’s 1936 Chevrolet pickup, “Chester,” is regularly part of the Independence Day parade. On Saturday, the rig rested on her front lawn along Highway 99E.
Victoria Ueland had six grandchildren in her front lawn with their bikes adorned in red, white and blue. “I’m glad we’re doing something, but I miss the parade and the celebration,” Ueland said.
Grandson Aric Hartley, 12, of Harrisburg, wasn’t sure about the reverse parade. “It’s weird. I’m not used to it,” he said. His sister, Hannah Hartley, 10, said she’d like to do both a regular and reverse parade next year. Hannah even had her miniature pig, Stormcloud, dressed in all-American gear for the holiday.
Across town, Giovanni Falk, 7, posed on his Honda 70 3-wheeler, and set off a “popper” firecracker every time a car drove past.
“I’m glad we’re doing something. It’s been fun to do some part of our traditions,” said his mother, Crystal Falk. She was part of the parade as a child several times, riding her bike, on three-wheelers or in the back of pickups — including in 1992, when she was on the Harrisburg High School state championship softball squad.
Locals were “grieving” the loss of their town’s biggest annual event, Crystal Falk noted. Since there wouldn’t be any big fireworks in the night sky, her family would compensate. “We’re stomping those pop-its like it’s nobody’s business,” she added.
Lavonne Chilgren of Harrisburg said she was having family fireworks in the street, and the neighborhood kids would be delighted. “It’s the most fireworks I’ve ever bought in my life,” she said.
Robert Duncan, the owner of Harrisburg Pharmacy, had his parade float parked in front of the business and gave out star-spangled pinwheels and more to vehicles that came by. “This is a good way to have some sort of community event in these odd times,” Duncan said. In the background, John Cougar Mellancamp sang about being born and living and probably dying in a small town.
Michael White of Eugene came to the reverse parade with his family — they go to church in Harrisburg — and stopped by the pharmacy. “It’s a clever solution to the current world situation,” White said.
“At least we get to go out of the house,” added daughter Bella Madison, 11.
In a way, White was thankful for the reverse parade because he could sit in his car with the air conditioning. “Last year, the Fourth was really hot,” he said.
Heather Paterson and Ladonna Avakian, twin sisters and Air Force veterans who run Hollyaire Farm in Junction City, had their farm stand set up along Highway 99E and were selling cherries, peas, greens, onions and more.
Usually, the site would be bustling with activity on the Fourth of July, said the sisters, who are 2005 graduates of Central Linn High School. But on Saturday morning, things were subdued.
“It’s a little disheartening we can’t have the parade and everything, but that’s why we’re here is to bring a sense of normalcy to the holiday,” Paterson said.
Life Bible Church’s barbecue chicken meal, a highlight of the Fourth for many residents, wasn’t offered in downtown Harrisburg. Instead, the half-chicken meals were being given away for free at the church, which sits off Peoria Road.
“A lot of the normal events Harrisburg hosts were cancelled, so we decided to hold it for free and bless the community,” said associate pastor Scott Graham. “It’s a different year. We really believe in the community. We believe that Harrisburg is a special place. ... Even in the midst of COVID-19, we’re going to come out of it stronger.”
The church made double its usual amount of food, and by 12:30 p.m., 900 of its 1,200 meals had been given away.
“It was a lot of work, but it’s worth it,” Graham said.
Harrisburg Mayor Bobby Duncan mused how there normally would be 10,000 people in town for Independence Day.
Still, something is better than nothing. “With all that’s going on outside our city, all the turmoil, a sense of calm is nice,” he said.
“Everybody keeps saying, ‘Wait until next year.’ I know they raised a bunch of money for fireworks but didn’t get to use them,” Duncan added.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.
