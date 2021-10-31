Harvest and Halloween Events (Oct. 31)

SUNDAY
Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, children’s activities; pumpkins, cider and doughnuts offered for sale. Information: 541-752-0697.
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis. Admission: $5, or free for those age 3 or younger.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Corn maze with scavenger hunt, Cinderella’s carriage for picture-taking. Already-picked and u-pick pumpkins; nearly 200 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Piefer Family Farm, 2575 NE Strawberry Lane, Corvallis. Small hay bales, cornstalks, gourds and pumpkins of several color and sizes. Cash only.
Halloween Shenanigans kids' pumpkin painting, 2 to 4 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Pumpkins and paint provided.
Halloween Shenanigans Bingo, 4 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. With prizes.
Trunk-or-Treat, 4 to 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Costumed youth can trick-or-treat at decorated cars in the parking lot. Open to all. Information: 541-757-1600
ACF Church Trunk-Or-Treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., in front of Alsea School, 301 S. Third St.
Haunted corn maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $14.
MONDAY
Dollar$, Not Decay, 4 to 6 p.m., drive through, Timberhill Dental, 2356 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Sponsored by Kurt Black, DDS. Receive $2 for every pound of Halloween candy you bring in; matching funds will be donated to the Assistance League of Corvallis' Operation School Bell. Information: 541-754-0144 or sharonn@timberhilldental.com.