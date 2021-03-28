Hate is a virus: Corvallis Asian community holds gathering

Last week, law enforcement in New York reported three instances of violence against the Asian community, including an incident in which a woman who had her protest sign ripped out of her hand by a white man and stomped into the ground. The man reportedly then punched her twice. NYPD arrested 27-year-old Erick Deoliveira, who was charged with a hate crime.

Closer to home, on Wednesday, Albany Police reported that several local restaurants were involved in a money laundering and drug operation. The department did not release the names of the restaurants, only the names of those arrested. All of the names were Asian. A day later, sparked by public demand for the names of the businesses, APD released a statement noting that it would not be releasing the names of the restaurants for fear of a copycat incident mirroring that in Atlanta. The uninvolved employees, APD said, could be in danger if the restaurant names were released due to the current wave of violence against the Asian community.

And while violence against the Asian community is increasing, Edward Hu said it’s always been there.

The Crescent Valley High School student attended last Saturday’s gathering.