Hazardous materials drop-off this weekend in Albany

MID-VALLEY MEDIA
Republic Services is hosting a Linn County hazardous materials drop-off event Friday and Saturday in Albany.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days at 1214 Montogmery St. SE.
The program aims to offer residents a way to dispose of items that can’t be put in their weekly trash carts. These items include paint, motor oil and other vehicle fluids; batteries, fluorescent tubes and electronics; and pesticides and herbicides.
Items that are not accepted include business waste, explosives and biological waste and sharps.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.