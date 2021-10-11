 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hazardous materials drop-off this weekend in Albany
0 Comments
alert

Hazardous materials drop-off this weekend in Albany

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
republic-services-stock 12

Republic Services will hold a household hazardous waste event for Linn County residents from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Albany.

 Submitted photo

Republic Services is hosting a Linn County hazardous materials drop-off event Friday and Saturday in Albany.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days at 1214 Montogmery St. SE.

The program aims to offer residents a way to dispose of items that can’t be put in their weekly trash carts. These items include paint, motor oil and other vehicle fluids; batteries, fluorescent tubes and electronics; and pesticides and herbicides.

Items that are not accepted include business waste, explosives and biological waste and sharps.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News