Hazardous waste event set for Corvallis (July 30)

Republic Services will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Event for area residents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8 at 110 NE Walnut Blvd. in Corvallis (enter on Belvue Street).

Residents can bring the below materials in quantities of less than 5 gallons: paint and wood treatments, cleaners and degreasers, inks and plating wastes, herbicides and insecticides, antifreeze and batteries , thinners and solvents, fluorescent light tubes, fertilizers and pesticides, laboratory chemicals (residential use only), computers and other electronics (no appliances), and other hazardous products labeled flammable, toxic, poison, danger, warning or caution.

Business customers must call 1-800-547-2436 to schedule an appointment.

