Health Department offers update at Corvallis briefing

Benton County Health Department officials have joined the weekly city of Corvallis briefings on the coronavirus.
Charlie Fautin and Danielle Brown, interim co-directors of the department, offered updates on county initiatives at Thursday’s session, which was conducted via video conference.
Brown outlined six work groups the county has organized to deal with the virus. They are:
• The homeless.
• Other vulnerable populations, including rural residents and farm workers.
• Long-term care facilities.
• Alternative care planning should there be a surge in the virus population.
• A natural disaster occurring amid the virus pandemic.
• Mass fatalities.
Brown said that the department has been working with local hotel and motel owners about the possibility of using space for positive cases. She said there has been some resistance to the concept, but she also noted the need is not imminent.
Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Brown said, only is using a bit more than 50% of its bed space “and there is plenty of room right now.”
The county has purchased a refrigeration unit to deal with the worst-case scenario of a huge flare-up in deaths.
Fautin noted that he has been tracking the global reach of the virus since December, but that health officials still “have no clue yet about antibodies or possible immunity.”
Fautin added that there currently is “no specific treatment available for COVID-19, just supportive care.”
Fautin said the department is looking to increase its testing capacity while adding that tests are not perfect and that there have been transmissions from people who have no symptoms at all.
“Some of these individuals test positive and some don’t,” Fautin said.
When tracking infection patterns Fautin said the two key questions are “where were you and for how long?”
The most common method of infection occurs in a face to face interaction, and the two key symptoms are a fever or a cough.
Corvallis Police Chief Jonathan Sassaman also was on hand and offered an update on police operations during the outbreak.
Officers are doing far more education work than citation work, Sassaman said, although he said the department has received numerous calls from community members concerned that they are seeing people on the street without the proper social distancing of 6 feet.
The CPD is not doing any ticketing for illegal camping or posting illegal campsites. Parking enforcement only is taking place for the “most egregious violations” and perking enforcement officers have been assisting with ramped-up cleaning protocols at the Law Enforcement Building on Northwest Fifth Street.
Some parts of the building, particularly "touch points," are cleaned two to three times a day, Sassaman said. Officers and staff are being spread throughout the building to meet social distancing guidelines.
In terms of statistics, Sassaman said he is not seeing the increases in domestic violence that other jurisdictions are reporting. “That doesn’t mean it isn’t happening,” he said, “It just means we aren’t seeing the numbers jump.”
The burglary numbers are up, Sassaman said, noting “opportunity” crimes at businesses that are empty because of stay-at-home orders. Sassaman said the department will have a better handle on crime stats at the end of April.
“We’re focusing on life and safety issues,” Sassaman said, noting that running a red light “is a life and safety issue and we will ticket you for it.”
Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis said that she has been hearing from constituents concerned about large parties. Fire Chief Kenneth McCarthy noted that the city no longer is issuing permits for Greek House events, whether they involve alcohol or not.
Sassaman said that the stay-at-home orders do not prevent large families from gathering together in their houses. And the same goes for Oregon State University students.
“A lot of times we’re being pulled in two different directions,” Sassaman said. “It’s a balancing act, and we're doing best we can."
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.