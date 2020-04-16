Health Department offers update at Corvallis briefing

Fautin noted that he has been tracking the global reach of the virus since December, but that health officials still “have no clue yet about antibodies or possible immunity.”

Fautin added that there currently is “no specific treatment available for COVID-19, just supportive care.”

Fautin said the department is looking to increase its testing capacity while adding that tests are not perfect and that there have been transmissions from people who have no symptoms at all.

“Some of these individuals test positive and some don’t,” Fautin said.

When tracking infection patterns Fautin said the two key questions are “where were you and for how long?”

The most common method of infection occurs in a face to face interaction, and the two key symptoms are a fever or a cough.

Corvallis Police Chief Jonathan Sassaman also was on hand and offered an update on police operations during the outbreak.

Officers are doing far more education work than citation work, Sassaman said, although he said the department has received numerous calls from community members concerned that they are seeing people on the street without the proper social distancing of 6 feet.