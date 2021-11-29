Health inspections: Popular Corvallis pub cited for too warm raw meat

Health inspectors visit restaurants in Benton and Linn counties to ensure public health laws are followed. Their reports are public record and form the basis of this article.

In October, the following restaurants were cited as having major — or priority as Benn County dubs them — violations (Linn County did not report any health inspections in October):

Sky High Brewing & Pub

Address: 1400 NW Ninth St., Corvallis

Date of visit: Oct. 14

Violations detected: Improper food holding temperatures. Items in the food prep unit, including raw steak, raw burger sliced cheese and corned beef, were measured at 45 degrees. Food needs to be kept at 41 degrees and below or 130 degrees and above for safety. Items that had been in the unit more than four hours were tossed. The rest was refrigerated. A service call was made for the prep unit.

Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks No. 1413

Address: 400 NW Ninth St., Corvallis

Date of visit: Oct. 14

Violations detected: The bar dish sanitizer did not register any bacteria-fighting chlorine detected. Sanitizer needs a minimum concentration of 50 parts per million at 75 degrees for water with a pH of 8 or less, or 100 degrees for water with a pH of 10 or less. The bar dish sanitizer was determined to have 100 parts per million of chlorine. The operators were order to cease using the bar machine and use the kitchen machine instead until repairs are made.

Vinwood Tap House

Address: 1736 Main St., Philomath

Date of inspection: Oct. 7

Violations detected: The sour cream's expiration date was Oct. 1 It was discarded. Also, the dish machine was not dispensing chlorine for sanitation in proper amounts.

