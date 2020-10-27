Health officials say Benton County flu vaccinations are up

More Benton County residents are heeding health care professionals’ concerns and getting their influenza shots.
Countywide, flu vaccinations are up 30% compared to the same time in 2019, Interim Health Department Director Suzanne Hoffman told the Benton County Board of Commissioners during the board’s Tuesday meeting.
Health center vaccinations in the county are 76% higher and public health vaccinations have risen by 119% compared to the same time last year.
That information was researched and relayed to Hoffman from Charlie Fautin, the county’s deputy director for public health, who normally updates the commissioners but had a conflicting meeting Tuesday morning.
Fautin told Hoffman that the county can’t release clinic-by-clinic data.
“But it does mean that as of Oct. 20, 4,898 more flu vaccines were given in Benton County than had been given on the same date in 2019. So folks are getting their shots,” Hoffman said.
After hearing the data, Commissioner Annabelle Jaramillo asked if people are paying attention to make sure they get their shots. Hoffman said the higher numbers are happening in most places around the state and probably the country.
“Part of it is because there’s been such a significant campaign, which always comes out around flu season,” she said. “But I do think the COVID situation has people ultrasensitive to the idea that you’re going to fare better if you get COVID if you have had a flu vaccine. If you get flu on top of that, obviously it’s going to be a serious situation for almost anyone.”
Hoffman added that public health officials would say that in general the public doesn’t take the flu seriously enough despite annual numbers showing that it’s a serious disease.
“Perhaps the reality of the pandemic has brought that into clear focus much more than before,” Hoffman said.
In conversations with Fautin, Hoffman said she learned there is a concern for a “twindemic,” with both COVID-19 and the flu taking heavy tolls this winter.
But health care officials are preparing.
“That obviously is going to tax the health care system even more severely than the pandemic is. Lots of effort to try to avoid that,” Hoffman said.
In related news, the county has hired additional contact tracers for its communicable disease team, Dannielle Brown of the Health Department told the commissioners.
The new staff started last week and are currently training to get up to speed on the process.
“So that will be a bonus for that team to have some additional support,” Brown said.
The county has also ordered three medical-grade pop-up tents for use through the winter. They are scheduled to be delivered this week.
One is slated to be put at the county’s health services building for use by behavioral health staff and clinics.
That will allow health workers to interact with patients in person and outdoors in a space protected for treatment, Brown said. Propane heaters and picnic tables have been purchased to use inside the tents.
The Health Department is also stocking up on personal protective equipment to make sure it has enough to use in case of an outbreak during the winter or to support the medical community if needed.
The department has ordered large amounts to manage COVID response through the winter and hopes to have those additional supplies available in the next few weeks, Brown said.
