Health officials say Benton County flu vaccinations are up

More Benton County residents are heeding health care professionals’ concerns and getting their influenza shots.

Countywide, flu vaccinations are up 30% compared to the same time in 2019, Interim Health Department Director Suzanne Hoffman told the Benton County Board of Commissioners during the board’s Tuesday meeting.

Health center vaccinations in the county are 76% higher and public health vaccinations have risen by 119% compared to the same time last year.

That information was researched and relayed to Hoffman from Charlie Fautin, the county’s deputy director for public health, who normally updates the commissioners but had a conflicting meeting Tuesday morning.

Fautin told Hoffman that the county can’t release clinic-by-clinic data.

“But it does mean that as of Oct. 20, 4,898 more flu vaccines were given in Benton County than had been given on the same date in 2019. So folks are getting their shots,” Hoffman said.

After hearing the data, Commissioner Annabelle Jaramillo asked if people are paying attention to make sure they get their shots. Hoffman said the higher numbers are happening in most places around the state and probably the country.