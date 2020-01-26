Healthy Living: Five things to know after joint replacement surgery

Undergoing joint replacement surgery of the hip or knee can feel a little scary — but it is also exciting. The promise of moving freely and without pain can help keep you going when recovery is hard.
Many people have been suffering from pain for years before they have joint replacement surgery. Recovering from surgery isn’t easy, but it’s usually very motivating for people to be rid of the pain of arthritis in their new joint.
If you are wondering whether it’s time to talk to your doctor about joint replacement surgery, here are five things to consider:
You’ll need help at home the first week
Before you leave the hospital, your medical team will make sure you can get in and out of bed and use the bathroom safely. However, that doesn’t mean you should be on your own. Once you get home, it will be important to have someone who can help you fix meals, administer pain medication, drive to appointments and assist with other daily tasks that might be difficult to do on your own.
You’ll use a cane or walker at first
During the first few weeks of recovery, your muscles will be weaker because of the swelling. You will use a cane or walker to move around and may not be ready to tackle the stairs right away. You will notice small improvements over the next few weeks. Exercise will be very important during this time since movement is the best way to regain full use of your joint, so keep trying to push yourself a little every day.
Your orthopedic surgeon will give you information about physical therapy and exercises to do while you recover to help you build strength and flexibility. In addition, walking and riding a stationary bike are two exercises that will help build your overall muscle strength and endurance.
You’ll feel better after six weeks, sometimes sooner
At six weeks, you’ll start seeing the benefit of your new joint. Walking is more comfortable and you can probably do it without a cane. Your surgeon may clear you to resume low-impact activities.
Between three and six weeks after surgery you will likely begin driving and head back at work if you have a desk job. If your job includes a lot of standing, climbing or repetitive movements it may take eight to 12 weeks before you can to return to work. Those who do manual labor may need longer.
But you can’t resume all activities yet
Although you may be anxious to jump right back into your old activities, realizing the full potential of your new joint may take six months to a year.
Low-impact activities like swimming or golf can usually be started after six weeks, but things like skiing or racquetball place much more force on the joint. We want to make sure that all the supportive muscles around the new joint are strong and fully conditioned before you start up again.
Follow the activity guidelines set by your surgeon and physical therapist. Doing too much too soon — at work or play — can seriously compromise your new joint. If your joint loosens from where it is attached to your bones you may need a revision surgery, which is longer and more complex than the first procedure.
Your new joint is good for 15 years or more
It can be hard to estimate how long a joint will last since materials, technology and surgical techniques are continually improving and there is some delay in collecting data. Recent research published in the Lancet found that nearly 90% of hip replacements lasted 15 years, while 58% last 25 years. For total knee replacements, 93% lasted 15 years and 82% lasted 25 years.
To help ensure your new joint lasts as long as possible, I recommend maintaining a healthy weight and staying active.
James Ryan, MD, along with his colleague Kelli Baum, MD, both specialize in joint replacement surgery at Samaritan Medical Group Orthopedics in Albany.