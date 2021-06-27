Heat warning in effect through Monday for mid-valley

An excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect through 11 p.m. Monday for the mid-Willamette Valley, including all of Benton and Linn counties.

The temperature at the Corvallis Municipal Airport reached 109 degrees at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to the agency. Saturday's high temperature was 101 degrees at that location.

The National Weather Service has forecast a high of 103 degrees for Monday for the Albany and Corvallis areas, followed by a top temperature of 91 degrees for Tuesday and 89 degrees for Wednesday.

The agency's excessive heat warning covers most of Oregon. Temperatures will remain relatively high overnight, as well, with the mid-valley floor's low predicted to dip to 69 degrees on Sunday night.

The Sweet Home area also has a high of 103 degrees for Monday, according to the National Weather Service forecast. A high of 92 degrees for Tuesday and a high of 89 degrees for Wednesday are predicted for Sweet Home and nearby areas of the Cascades foothills.

The Alsea area has a high of 88 degrees for Monday, followed by 83 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday in the central Coast Range.

