Helping girls learn, period

During registration, girls were given the chance to choose from products, and each semester when students pick up their books, they’re given the same opportunity.

“Some girls will say, ‘These are so much nicer than what I normally get,’” Spencer said. “Because they get their products from the dollar store. And we want to give them a choice because what’s comfortable for me might not be comfortable for you.”

And while the textbook pickup is working for some students to access the products, Spencer is searching for new ways to distribute them.

“There’s an email chain of about 15 people talking about it,” she said, noting that often the students who need the products overlap with the students who may not be likely to travel to the school for textbooks.

Fixes may include setting up a booth or making them available at the free lunch pickup locations throughout the county. That solution, though, may not be a fix-all either, Spencer said, since the students picking up lunches tend to be younger and aren’t in need of the products yet.

“We’re just looking for a way to use our time and the limited resources we have to get the products to the students who need them,” she said. “And Albany has been awesome. They always step up for the kids.”

Donations, Spencer said, can go through the Albany Schools Foundation by donating funds and specifying that they are to be used for the Period Project.

