Henkle House alterations on HRC agenda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Henkle House is going back before the Corvallis Historic Resources Commission.

The circa-1898 Italianate structure at 502 NW Second Street was saved from the wrecking ball earlier this year when local preservationists came up with $155,000 to buy the property.

In August of 2019 the Historic Resources Commission denied a demolition permit from a developer who hoped to tear down the house and redevelop the site. The City Council upheld the commission’s decision in January.

On the agenda for Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. remote HRC session will be a public hearing on an application by the new owners to remove a collapsed shed as well as two chimneys.

Also on the agenda is a public hearing on a demolition request by Oregon State University for the former Black Cultural Center, which is currently lodged on Southwest Orchard Avenue. The new Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center opened on Northwest Monroe Avenue in 2015.

To participate go to: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/341471335963504143.

In other local government meetings in the coming days:

Monday