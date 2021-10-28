Here's what's NOT canceled for Halloween in Corvallis and Albany and beyond

The coronavirus pandemic has served the mid-Willamette Valley an onslaught of cancellations: the Christmas parade in Corvallis, the Art & Air Fest in Albany, the Strawberry Festival in Lebanon.
But any obituary notices for Halloween 2021 are premature. Here's where you can still dress up the little ones (or the bigger ones) and experience some holiday cheer — er, make that holiday fright:
Albany
The Trolley of Terror will not be stalking the streets of Albany this year. Instead, the Monteith Historical Society is holding the Monteith Historical Ghost Walk on Friday, Oct. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 30. Experience the most “spirited” tales told by lanternlight. Cost is $5 per person, and children in strollers will be admitted free. Four tours leave every 15 minutes each night beginning at 7 p.m. from the Monteith House, 518 Second Ave. W., and are limited to 15 people each. Participants are asked to wear comfortable shoes, dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. Brave souls can register online at monteithhouse.org, or by calling 541-220-0421. Tours take about 45 minutes.
Corvallis
Downtown Trick or Treat, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. The Downtown Corvallis Association is hosting its annual event. Take the children trick-or-treating in participating stores. Participants must wear PPE masks, including with their Halloween costumes.
Park in the Dark, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30 Chintimini Park, 605 NW 27th St. Take a haunted walk through the park and dodge the cast of roving frights filling the grounds. Bring your friends, get spooked and have fun for a cause; Park in the Dark supports the Corvallis Parks & Recreation Scholarship Fund. Drinks and treats from the Coffee Leaf Café will be available for purchase. Visitors must be 14 years or older to participate. This outdoor event will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols in effect on the day of the event to ensure a safe environment for everyone. Admission is $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. Tickets: https://apm.activecommunities.com/corvparksandrecreation/Activity_Search/39778.
Philomath
Trunk or Treat, 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, between 12th and 17th streets. Grab your costumes and bring the family downtown. Information: 541-929-2454 or director@philomathchamber.org.
Sweet Home
The Elks parking lot, 440 Osage St., will be the site of a Trunk or Treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The event promises trucks, candy and fun and is sponsored by the Cascade Wilderness Youth and the Cascade Ridge Runners 4x4 Search and Rescue.