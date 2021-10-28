Here's what's NOT canceled for Halloween in Corvallis and Albany and beyond

Park in the Dark, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30 Chintimini Park, 605 NW 27th St. Take a haunted walk through the park and dodge the cast of roving frights filling the grounds. Bring your friends, get spooked and have fun for a cause; Park in the Dark supports the Corvallis Parks & Recreation Scholarship Fund. Drinks and treats from the Coffee Leaf Café will be available for purchase. Visitors must be 14 years or older to participate. This outdoor event will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols in effect on the day of the event to ensure a safe environment for everyone. Admission is $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. Tickets: https://apm.activecommunities.com/corvparksandrecreation/Activity_Search/39778.