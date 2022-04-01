Here's when you can tour Corvallis' renovated schools

The Corvallis School District will provide open house tours in April of Bessie Coleman, Lincoln and Garfield elementary schools, all of which were newly constructed as part of the Facilities Improvement Bond approved by voters in 2018.

The nearly $200 million bond enabled the school district to renovate aging infrastructure and create inclusive learning environments.

Here are the tour dates and changes made to each school:

Bessie Coleman Elementary

Tour: From 4-7 p.m. Monday April 4 at Bessie Coleman Elementary, 3838 NW Walnut Blvd.

Renovations for Bessie Coleman include larger kindergarten classrooms, a music room, an art and science classroom, a dining area separate from the gym and additional space for student support services.

Lincoln Elementary

Tour: From 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at Lincoln Elementary, 110 SE Alexander Ave.

Located on the same school campus, the new Lincoln is a two-story building with a safe and secure front entrance, large classrooms, a music room, an art and science classroom, a dinning area separate from the gym and additional space for student support services.

Garfield Elementary

Tour: From 4-7 p.m., Thursday, April 28. Still at the original building, renovations for Garfield include an expanded library, a covered play shelter, renovated restrooms and classrooms, upgraded finishes in common areas and upgrades to mechanical, electrical and plumbing. There are also new parking and pedestrian areas in front of the school, a secure front entrance, ADA improvements and a digital public announcement system.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0