High-tech upgrade aims to help Corvallis cyclists

The city of Corvallis, the Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon State University and Portland State University have teamed up on a bicycle infrastructure project that they will hope make one of the city’s busiest streets safer for cyclists.

The problem? It’s hard for cyclists to cross Philomath Boulevard heading north from Brooklane Drive because of the uphill climb, possible right turns from vehicles and because the traffic signal light changes so quickly. The light favors east-west traffic on the highway because of the vehicle volume.

The solution? A bicycle detection sensor in the traffic light that ensures an extra three to five seconds when the light goes green and pavement markings that will help give cyclists a head start.

Both features are up and running now, with a third piece, a blue confirmation light that will help cyclists know they have been detected, set to be installed in a few weeks, said Josh Capps, active transportation specialist with the city of Corvallis.

“The bike detection thermal sensor was installed and fine-tuned for public use in mid-April,” said Capps. “The detection device is pointed downward toward the detection zone where a person biking would be waiting for the traffic light to change.