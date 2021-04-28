High turnout for walk-ins at Reser vaccination clinic

Samaritan Health Services saw a higher-than-expected turnout for walk-ins at its Reser Stadium vaccination clinic in Corvallis on Wednesday, the first day folks could try and get a COVID-19 shot even if they didn’t have an appointment.
At the beginning of the day, Samaritan officials had 96 Pfizer doses set aside for walk-ins. As they saw higher demand, they increased that number to 267.
“We really did not expect this turnout,” said Larissa Balzer, associate vice president of strategy and planning with Samaritan Health. “We’d tried stand-by lines in past weeks and not seen that demand.”
Part of that may be attributed to outreach efforts by Oregon State University, which sent an email to students living on campus letting them know about the walk-in appointments. Many students took advantage, and one in particular said that the lack of pre-scheduling really helped him to find time to get vaccinated.
“There just weren’t any good appointment times that worked for me with my work schedule,” said Ryan Smith, a junior at OSU studying computer sciences who works at West Hall on campus. “I tried probably three times before this over the past month.”
While Wednesday was the only day this week for locals to swing by without an appointment, Samaritan said it expects to allow walk-ins at future clinics — part of efforts to use up all of its allotted doses every week.
With 52% of Benton County residents having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine — the highest percentage in the state — there’s been a bit of a slow-down in filling all vaccine appointments.
That’s actually the case all across the state, even in neighboring Linn County, which is also allowing walk-ins at some clinics in order to use up all its doses. The message right now is: If you’ve been waiting to get vaccinated, now is the time.
“There’s no need to wait,” said Benton County spokesperson Alyssa Rash. “We still have open appointments online.”
Officials said this was a benefit of the tri-county strategy that Samaritan is utilizing to coordinate clinics in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties. When there are leftover doses at any of the clinics, Samaritan can send them to another site where demand might be higher.
“That’s the great thing about working with Samaritan,” said Rash. “They can really move doses to wherever they are needed.”
