High turnout for walk-ins at Reser vaccination clinic

Samaritan Health Services saw a higher-than-expected turnout for walk-ins at its Reser Stadium vaccination clinic in Corvallis on Wednesday, the first day folks could try and get a COVID-19 shot even if they didn’t have an appointment.

At the beginning of the day, Samaritan officials had 96 Pfizer doses set aside for walk-ins. As they saw higher demand, they increased that number to 267.

“We really did not expect this turnout,” said Larissa Balzer, associate vice president of strategy and planning with Samaritan Health. “We’d tried stand-by lines in past weeks and not seen that demand.”

Part of that may be attributed to outreach efforts by Oregon State University, which sent an email to students living on campus letting them know about the walk-in appointments. Many students took advantage, and one in particular said that the lack of pre-scheduling really helped him to find time to get vaccinated.

“There just weren’t any good appointment times that worked for me with my work schedule,” said Ryan Smith, a junior at OSU studying computer sciences who works at West Hall on campus. “I tried probably three times before this over the past month.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}