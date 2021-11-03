High winds expected for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon

High winds are expected to hit Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and other nearby areas — as well as much of the state — on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the mid-Willamette Valley from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Sustained sound winds of 15-25 mph are expected, with gusts of up to 45 mph. Rain showers also are predicted for Thursday in the mid-valley.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The strong winds could push around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages will result. Hazardous driving conditions also could occur due to low visibility.

The strongest winds are expected from mid-morning through mid-afternoon.

The National Weather Service wind advisory encompasses the entire Willamette Valley and goes up into adjacent portions of south Washington.

A high wind warning has been issued for Thursday for the Oregon Coast, from Florence through Astoria. Sustained winds of 30-40 mph are forecast with gusts of up to 60 mph for headlands and beaches. In coastal communities, winds of 25-35 mph are predicted with gusts of up to 50 mph.

A wind advisory also has been issued for the Columbia River Gorge, Central Oregon and Eastern Oregon, including cities such as The Dalles, Bend and Pendleton.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0