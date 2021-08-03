Highest daily COVID case counts in months

Oregon reported the highest single-day caseload of new COVID-19 infections in months, it was reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority. To make matters worse, Oregon reported the highest single-day total of new deaths attributed to the virus in weeks.
Per OHA’s Tuesday COVID-19 report, there were 1,575 new positive or presumptive cases across the state, bringing the current total since the start of the pandemic to 223,364. There were also nine new deaths reported, the highest since July 19. Oregon has now recorded 2,872 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
None of the new deaths were in Linn or Benton counties, though there were 21 new infections in Benton and 43 in Linn. Benton has 22 deaths associated with the virus, while Linn has 82.
The number of hospitalized patients rose to 379, 39 more than the previous day’s report that also included figures from the weekend. There were 119 COVID patients in intensive care unit beds, an increase of 17 from the previous day.
The picture both nationwide and in Oregon, specifically, has darkened in a matter of weeks.
In mid-July, the virus appeared to be in retreat. Vaccination campaigns had successfully gotten enough adults immunized that Oregon dropped statewide restrictions. At that point, the number of new cases rarely rose above 300 daily. Since then, caseloads have surged, borne largely by the prevalence of the new delta variant, first detected in India. In a matter of weeks, it went from accounting for a small percentage of new cases to being the dominant form of the virus in Oregon.
Public health officials still point to the vaccines as the primary tool for flattening the curve of new cases and hospitalizations. To date, more than 2.3 million people have completed a vaccine series. To date, Benton County has vaccinated 58,792 residents, or about 73%. In Linn County, 57,312 have been vaccinated, or about 58%.
