UPDATE, 9:40 p.m.: Highway 20 is now open at Goldfish Farm Road.

Highway 20 is closed at Goldfish Farm Road due to a traffic incident, according to a notice from the Albany Police Department.

Motorists should avoid the area until about 10 p.m., according to the agency.

Walmart and Coastal Farm & Ranch are notable businesses on Goldfish Farm Road in Albany.

