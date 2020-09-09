 Skip to main content
Highway 20 open to Santiam Junction
Highway 20 has reopened between Sweet Home and Santiam Junction, mileposts 33 to 72, although there are still numerous lane closures along the route as crews continue powerline work and wildfire response.

The Oregon Department of Transportation advises motorists to travel with extreme caution and watch for flaggers and crews throughout the area. Be prepared for quickly changing hazardous conditions.

Portions of Highways 22, 126 242 remain closed. Check TripCheck.com or call 511 for current conditions.

