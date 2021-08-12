 Skip to main content
Highway 20 paving project near Sweet Home to cause delays
A Highway 20 paving project 20 miles east of Sweet Home starts Friday and is expected to cause delays for several weeks.

A total of 5.5 miles of the highway is being paved starting at the South Santiam River Bridge and ending just east of the Rooster Rock Trail head. The project is expected to be completed on Sept. 2. Construction is Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, travelers should expect up to 20 minutes of delays. Two-way traffic is being flagged with single lane closures. ODOT suggests that commuters consider using different routes if they want to avoid delays.  

