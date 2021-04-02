Highway 20 reopens following fatal crash between Corvallis and Albany

One person was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 20 between Corvallis and Albany Friday morning.

The collision happened shortly before 8 a.m. when a Chevrolet pickup truck driving west on the highway crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and smashed into an eastbound Dodge sport-utility vehicle, Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler told Mid-Valley Media.

The driver of the SUV apparently was killed instantly, Ridler said. The driver of the truck was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis for treatment of injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening, he added.

Both drivers were adult males, and there was no one else in either vehicle.

The identity of the dead man was being withheld until family members could be notified. The identity of the pickup driver was not immediately available.

Traffic was being detoured between Independence Highway and Scenic Drive. The Oregon Department of Transportation issued a news release advising motorists to take alternate routes while the crash was being investigated.

The highway reopened shortly before noon.

