Highway 30 could get a new name honoring Oregon veterans

U.S. Highway 30 extends 3,073 miles to Boston on the East Coast. It is the only major highway in Oregon not designated to honor veterans. It crosses 11 states and is the nation’s third longest coast-to-coast highway.

Oregon’s section of the highway that winds along the Columbia River from the Astoria-Megler Bridge through Scappoose and Portland before heading east as part of Interstate 84, is the beginning of Tobiason’s plans for the road. He’s working with veterans groups and lawmakers in 10 other states to get the same designation all the way to Boston.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Tobiason’s Bend Heroes Foundation has also asked Congress to designate the 3,365-mile U.S. Highway 20, which begins at Newport on the Oregon Coast and heads east to Boston, the National Medal of Honor Highway. Oregon’s section of Highway 20 is already known as the Medal of Honor Highway.

SB 790 is also kind of an ending for Tobiason. He has proposed similar bills since 2008 and testified 14 times in favor of legislation. When he’s finished with the U.S. Highway 30 project, just about every major highway in the state will honor veterans or service men and women missing in action.