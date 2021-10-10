 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highway 34 closed between Lebanon and I-5 due to serious crash
0 Comments
breaking

Highway 34 closed between Lebanon and I-5 due to serious crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Log

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced that all lanes of Highway 34 were closed Sunday night between Lebanon and Interstate 5 following a serious crash at Red Bridge Road.

The agency issued a news release at 8 p.m. about the wreck.

A lengthy closure for cleanup and crash reconstruction were expected and there was no estimated time for the reopening of the roadway on Sunday night. 

As a detour, motorists were advised to use Highway 20.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News