Highway 99E closed north of Brooks
Highway 99E is closed two miles north of Brooks at Waconda Road following a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The agency put out a news release about the incident at 7:30 p.m.

This will be an extended closure for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction, according to ODOT.

The agency urged travelers to avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays

