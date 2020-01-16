Highway 20 crash north of Corvallis followed by chase, arrest near Albany
A noninjury crash northeast of Corvallis was followed by an unrelated police chase that ended in an arrest near Albany on Thursday night.

According to Benton County Sheriff Sgt. Randy Hiner, personnel were working at the scene of a two-vehicle collision at Highway 20 and Granger Avenue at around 7:21 p.m. A driver on Granger had attempted to turn left onto the highway but failed to see a westbound vehicle behind another turning right onto Granger. No injuries were reported in the crash.

During the crash investigation, Hiner said, another car came through the scene at around 7:47 p.m. and almost hit a deputy who was directing traffic. The deputy gave chase in a patrol car and stopped the vehicle at NW Independence Highway, where its driver presented identification and then took off again.

"There was no crazy driving," Hiner said. "He just drove 60 mph with lights and sirens behind him."

The suspect eventually pulled into the parking lot at Takena Landing Park near Albany, where he was arrested without incident. Hiner said he was a 39-year-old Corvallis man, but he had no further information on his identity or possible charges.

The Albany Police Department assisted during the incident.

