Hillsboro man charged with Linn County sex crimes

A Hillsboro man was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy in Linn County Circuit Court last week.

Brandon Dale Morgan, 44, was charged on Thursday afternoon with the sex crimes.

Morgan is accused of committing the crimes between January 2015 and December 2017, and the victim is a female who was under the age of 12 at the time, according to the charging document in the case.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Morgan’s bail was set at $50,000 by Judge David Delsman. On Thursday, $5,000 of that amount was posted and Morgan was released from the Linn County Jail, according to a security release agreement.

His next hearing is scheduled for June 1, according to court paperwork.

While the security release agreement has Morgan’s mailing address in Lyons, Oregon’s online court database has his home address listed in Hillsboro.

Kyle Odegard

